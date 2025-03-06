​BRIAN Maher says Derry City can't afford to allow Brandywell Stadium 'go flat' as the Candy Stripes seek to arrest their early season slump against Galway United.

​The Derry goalkeeper has welcomed the quick turnaround in matches four days after a 2-0 loss to St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park and a chance to 'put it right' against John Caulfield's side.

Three defeats from their opening four matches doesn't exactly instil confidence but Maher knows how big an advantage it can be playing in front of a raucous Brandywell support.

He's also excited to see how the new North Stand will provide an added edge for the home team when it's eventually opened in the coming weeks and stressed the team needs the fans the most when things aren't going their way.

"We just want to put it right as fast as we can and sometimes it is a good thing to have a game in three or four days," said the Dubliner. "It is a chance to put it right. We need the fans. We cannot afford to let Brandywell go flat. It needs to be an intimidating place.

"We need people behind us because it is a massive thing to have the Brandywell rocking. We need to get that stand open too and have people behind the goal and let’s hope we have a packed out Brandywell and a packed out North Stand too.”

Maher was criticised for his performance in Derry's opening home match of the season where he was beaten at his near post for Waterford's second goal. He certainly made amends with two terrific saves against St Pat's on Monday night but was left flatfooted for Aidan Keena's second penalty in the 2-0 win.

Asked if he was confident Derry could turn their fortunes around quickly, he responded: “Of course I am but it is a process. We have a lot of new players, a new manager, a new training ground.

Derry City keeper Brian Maher says fans are key to end current slump.

"We would love it to be an overnight fix and to be at the end of everything we are trying to build. It will take time and we will have our ups and downs. We need fans and everyone in the club behind us. No one is hurting more than us inside and the manager, too."

Galway are unbeaten from their opening four matches and come into Friday’s match on the back of a come-from-behind draw against Shelbourne last Monday night.

Caulfield's men stunned Brandywell 12 months ago when Stephen Walsh's late strike earned all three points. Derry avenged that loss with a 2-0 win on Foyleside last June but failed to beat the Galwegians on two trips to Eamonn Deacy Park - dangerman Pat Hickey scoring the winner the following August. The American has started the season in impressive form, contributing three goals so far!

Maher knows how difficult it will be to break the Tribesmen down and insists Derry will give them the respect they deserve.

Derry City coach Patrick McEleney and goalkeeper Brian Maher at the GAA Centre of Excellence Owenbeg. Photograph: George Sweeney

“Galway were pushing for Europe right to the end last year and we feel they did not get the respect they deserve.

"We have to make sure we give them that respect on Friday because it is that competitive a league that you have to treat everyone properly."

Derry can't afford to slip further behind the leading pack even at this early stage of the campaign given how competitive the league has become.

“It was the same last year. There were ten quality teams in it. This year as well there are 10 full-time teams. We should have more points at the minute than we do. There has obviously been a good bit where we can improve.

A disappointed Brian Maher leaves the pitch after a home defeat.

"We have left points behind in our four games. We had loads and loads of chances on Friday night and we just didn’t take them.

"We would be more worried if we had not created anything. It was hard on Monday to create much when we went down to ten men.

"We had to try first and foremost not to concede again. On Friday we should have got a point.”