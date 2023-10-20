Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The former Ireland U21 goalkeeper is delighted to be back in action this weekend after dwelling on that result at Weavers Park and with European football on the line, Maher is determined to return with a precious victory against Shelbourne.

"Those weeks with no games are not the same, especially after a loss. You just want to get straight back into a game,” he said. “So we're glad we have one this week because a training week with no game at the end just isn't the same.

"I think I went nearly five years without getting a break during the season and I don't know what to do with myself," he laughed. "But it's good because a few of the boys needed a bit of recovery time so hopefully everyone is fit and firing on Friday."

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Mahar saves a first half penalty from Shelbourne’s Shane Farrell (17). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS -

Three games remain in the 2023 season and while top spot appears out of reach Maher insists there's little danger of the Derry players taking their foot off the gas until second spot is secured.

"We just need to look after Friday and we know that will tick Europe off if we win on Friday so that's the main focus first."

And Damien Duff's Shelbourne, who have won one and drawn one on their last two visits to Foyleside, will certainly offer plenty of resistance as they also seek to clinch a European spot which isn't too far from their grasp.

"Shelbourne have been steadily improving since they've come back up and they're probably where they want to be in terms of giving themselves a shot at Europe. “They're one of the best set up teams in the league. They have good players all over the pitch so we'll have to do our homework properly and make sure we're 100 per cent ready for Friday.

Deery City keeper Brian Maher is congratulated by team mates after saving a first half penalty from Shelbourne's Shane Farrell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS -

"Speaking to people I would know down there (at Shelbourne) you can see every day how hard they're working and see the improvement in them.

"They have really good individual players as well. They get labelled as a hard working team but they've got real quality on the ball and a really good structure. They're relentless and will be all over you, pressing you so we know what to expect but we need to know the areas we can hurt them as well."

While Maher is hoping to finish the season with the league's best defensive record, the Raheny man knows Derry's latest struggles have been at the other end as they've failed to 'put games to bed' when on top.

Derry have won less than half their league games this year and that lack of a ruthless streak in front of the posts has cost them the title.

"If you look at most games we’ve probably dominated them. A lot of them I think people are leaving the stadium scratching their heads wondering how we haven't won.

"That’s down to us as a group we need to improve that. We need to put games to bed earlier, get that first goal earlier and I think once that happens the game will open up.

A lot of teams especially coming up here try and sit in and frustrate us. It's been documented that we've struggled in front of goal even though we’ve scored a lot of goals this year. When you're up the top end of the table teams will come and try and sit in."

He's out of contract at the end of next season but he's in no hurry to negotiate a new deal with so much still to play for this year.

“To be honest, us as a group there's no thinking past these three games, they're too important for the club. We need to finish as high up as we can. We've got three really important games and all three will be tough in their own way so I think it would be foolish to look past this season never mind next season.

“We've had a good season barring the three days of two penalty shootouts but I think when you really look at it and if we can keep people injury free next season we have a really top squad and we've obviously got (transfer) windows if the manager feels we have areas we need to improve. The club is always trying to improve.