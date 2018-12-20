Brighton defender on Derry City’s radar

DECLAN Devine has confirmed that Brighton youngster, Josh Kerr, will train with Derry City in January.

However, the ‘Candy Stripes’ boss was quick to admit that a deal has not yet been sorted.

Devine, accompanied by Derry’s Head of Youth Development, Paddy McCourt, travelled to Brighton last week to run their eyes over the ex-Celtic youngster.

And while the Derry boss did confirm that a proposed loan deal had been agreed with the ‘Seagulls,’ the decision will be made by the player.

“Josh and his family are coming over during pre-season to have a look around,” said Devine.

“Obviously Josh is a Brighton player but we would like to bring him to Derry. He’s a quality defender who is at a top Premier League club.

“We watched him in an U23 game and he’s certainly someone we would like to recruit. I think everything is agreed with Brighton but nothing is signed or sealed.

“The boy will have to come over and have a look around to see if this is what he wants. We have come to an agreement with his club, but that doesn’t mean anything unless the boy wants to come,” added the Derry boss.

Kerr joined ex-Brighton boss, Chris Houghton’s side from Celtic on a two-years contract during the summer of 2017.

The 20-year-old left Glasgow after spending five years with the Scottish Premier League champions.

During his time with the ‘Hoops,’ Kerr won the Scottish FA Youth Cup, defeating bitter rivals Rangers 3-0 in the final, and also played in the UEFA Youth League, where he came up against Spanish giants Barcelona and English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Kerr has since made numerous appearances for Simon Rusk’s Under 23 team and helped the ‘Seagulls’ win promotion to the top flight of U23 football in 2018.