Brighton's Shane Duffy recovering after operation to remove a blood clot from his leg

DERRY MAN, Shane Duffy is recovering from an operation to have a blood clot removed from his leg and is expected to face a lengthy period on the sidelines.

It's understood the 28 year-old Brighton centre half has been managing the problem in recent weeks and while he is certain to miss this Saturday's Premier League clash at West Ham, he is expected to be available for Republic of Ireland's Euro play-off semi-final against Slovakia on March 26th.

Duffy has been in and out of the Seagulls side this season under Graham Potter but he remains absolutely crucial to his country's hopes of making the Euros.

The Galliagh native has only started nine Premier League games this season, and was an unused substitute for Brighton's recent games with Aston Villa and Bournemouth.