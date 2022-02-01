Bristol City striker Louis Britton who impressed on trial for Derry City signs for Waterford

Derry City trialist Louis Britton pictured in action against Institute in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup last week, has signed for Waterford.

The 20 year-old, who was prolific at U23 level for the Robins, scored twice during pre-season games with Derry against Drogheda United (1-1) and in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup victory over Institute at Brandywell (6-1).

With St Patrick's Athletic's leading goalscorer in 2021, Matty Smith completing his move to Derry City on Monday, it signalled the end of Britton's trial period on Foyleside.

However, Britton, who struck 16 goals for Bristol City's U23s last year, was immediately snapped up by Ian Morris' Waterford whose side begin their First Division campaign away to Athlone on February 18th and he signed on loan with the Blues until June.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Britton, who has 12 months remaining on his Bristol City contract said: “I’m delighted to join Waterford. I’ve heard some really good things about the club, the facilities and the setup so it was a no brainer for me. I’ve played a couple of friendly games in the league and enjoyed it; but when I got the call about Waterford I jumped at the chance.

“I know the manager is one to give young players an opportunity and that’s important for me. I want to score goals and really show what I can do, and this is a great chance for me to do that.

“It was too good an opportunity to turn down and I can’t wait to get to know the squad and staff, and get on the pitch.”