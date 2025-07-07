'Bronco' Bradley 40th anniversary tournament kicks-off next week
Announcing details, Martin McGilloway from the organising committee said: “This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Óglach Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley football tournament.
“It all started back in 1985 when the Brazilians led by Finny and Dee Barr played Peggy's Telstar in the first final proper.
“Last year’s tournament was dedicated to committee member, the late Tony Hassan and as we lost another committee member Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald last September, we will be dedicating this 40th Anniversary tournament to Peter with the Player of the Tournament trophy named in his honour.
“We will also have a Gerry Doc award while the Young Player of the Tournament prize will be named after Majella Kavanagh Doherty, another greatly-missed Republican who we lost in January.
“The tournament starts on Monday, 14th July at 7pm and runs each night with the final on Friday, 19th July at 7pm.
“Then on Saturday, 19th July, we will have the 40th anniversary presentations in Daly's Bar & Bistro on the Racecourse Road. Doors open at 9pm with music by Ciara McCafferty and Una Dunne.”
Fixtures: All games at the Leafair Pitches (Monday 14th July) – Foyle Harps v Celtic Bar 7pm; Foyle Harps Youths v Don Bosco’s 8pm;
Tuesday, 15th July – Rosemount v Quigleys Point Swifts 7pm; Carrowreagh v Goldswifts 8pm.