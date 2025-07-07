Miss Lynn Bradley, centre, presents the Eamon 'Bronco' Bradley Memorial Cup to John Doherty, captain of Telstar who defeated Shantallow Brazilians 4-0. Included, from left, Martin McGilloway (organiser), Mark Callaghan (captain Shantallow) and Mrs Jeanie Rodgers.

​The 40th staging of the ever-popular Óglach Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley football tournament will take place next week, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Announcing details, Martin McGilloway from the organising committee said: “This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Óglach Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley football tournament.

“It all started back in 1985 when the Brazilians led by Finny and Dee Barr played Peggy's Telstar in the first final proper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year’s tournament was dedicated to committee member, the late Tony Hassan and as we lost another committee member Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald last September, we will be dedicating this 40th Anniversary tournament to Peter with the Player of the Tournament trophy named in his honour.

The late Eamon 'Bronco' Bradley.

“We will also have a Gerry Doc award while the Young Player of the Tournament prize will be named after Majella Kavanagh Doherty, another greatly-missed Republican who we lost in January.

“The tournament starts on Monday, 14th July at 7pm and runs each night with the final on Friday, 19th July at 7pm.

“Then on Saturday, 19th July, we will have the 40th anniversary presentations in Daly's Bar & Bistro on the Racecourse Road. Doors open at 9pm with music by Ciara McCafferty and Una Dunne.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixtures: All games at the Leafair Pitches (Monday 14th July) – Foyle Harps v Celtic Bar 7pm; Foyle Harps Youths v Don Bosco’s 8pm;

Tuesday, 15th July – Rosemount v Quigleys Point Swifts 7pm; Carrowreagh v Goldswifts 8pm.