Burnley, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester United eye MASSIVE money deals as January window approaches

The January window is just days away - here's all the latest transfer gossip from around the web:

Brighton target Percy Tau was missing as Club Brugge beat Zulte Waragem 4-0. (Various)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche remains tight-lipped on the future of Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater as the end of his loan spell draws ever closer. (Lancs Live)

Meanwhile, Dyche said the Clarets had not yet activated a club option in key midfielder Westwood's contract. (Lancs Live)

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's agent says the 27-year-old has agreed a move to Hertha Berlin. (Mirror)

Manchester United are favourites to sign 23-year-old England and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for £80m next summer. (Metro)

Chris Wilder won’t be looking to make big changes to his squad in the new year but Sheffield United's CEO says the money will be there for the Blades boss to spend. (Amazon Prime)

Real Madrid are willing to offer Wales winger Gareth Balein return for Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Star)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot on loan from Serie A side Juventus in January. (Times)

Chelsea are interested in Paris St-Germain's Germany winger Julian Draxler and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye. (Star)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Brazilian winger Willian is in talks with the club about extending his contract, which runs out in the summer. (Mail)

Bayer Leverkusen will block any attempt from Arsenal to try to sign German winger Kevin Volland from them. (Mail)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will stay at the club until the end of the season but the Germany international is expected to move to Bayern Munich in an £85m deal in the summer. (Star)

City are monitoring the situations of Villarreal's Spanish centre-back Pau Torres and Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias. (Telegraph)

Dinamo Zagreb and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo has been linked to Manchester City and Manchester United and says he wants to take the "next step" in his career. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is targeting "four or five" new signings in the January transfer window. (Mail)

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny's father says the 27-year-old is in talks over a move to AC Milan. (Express)