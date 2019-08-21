Call Yourself a Derry City fan? Then try our 50 faces Quiz . . .

Derry City Football Club celebrates the 90th Anniversary of the club's first competitive game on Thursday, 22nd August, nine decades after the first Candy Stripes team faced Glentoran.

Over the years and decades, many famous (and not so famous) names have lined out for the club, always backed by the club's loyal fan base who have followed their club through thick and thin.

To celebrate the milestone, why not test your Derry City knowledge by taking our '50 Faces' quiz to find out if you're 'City 'til I Die' or simply an armchair Candy Stripe!

Flip the pictures to reveal the player's identity. Best of luck!