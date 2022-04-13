Cameron McJannet celebrates his goal in the North West Derby with Finn Harps at the weekend. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The 23 year-old centre-half, who scored his first goal of the season in last Saturday's North West derby, was rewarded with a new long term deal following a string of impressive performances at the heart of the City defence.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins quickly moved to tie down the Englishman on a deal which will see him on Foyleside until at least 2025 as he looks to protect the club's long term future after an incredible start to the 2022 campaign where they've climbed to the summit of the league table.

McJannet, who has made over 50 appearances for the Candy Stripes since arriving in August 2020, scoring six goals, has been instrumental to that nine match unbeaten start, playing in every fixture so far alongside his central defensive partner, skipper Eoin Toal.

His latest goal arrived in the first half of last Saturday's North West derby victory over Finn Harps in Ballybofey with a towering header which broke the deadlock in the 2-1 win. The previous week in Dublin McJannet set up his defensive partner Ronan Boyce with an excellent cross in the 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount as he continues to prove his valuable asset in both defence and attack for Higgins' troops.