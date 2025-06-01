​AN 'angry' Tiernan Lynch was left baffled by the performance of referee Rob Hennessy as an out-of-sorts Derry City paid the penalty for yet another controversial call by match officials in Dublin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brandywell outfit were ultimately undone by a contentious penalty award after less than 30 seconds against Bohemians in Dalymount Park when Mark Connolly was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

The Derry defender was less than eight yards from James Clarke whose strike hit the Monaghan man who had little or no reaction time and without hesitation Mr Hennessy pointed the spot. Dayle Rooney stepped up to dispatch the resultant penalty which decided the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Robbie Benson was then shown two yellow cards within 16 second half minutes as another trip to the capital ended in controversy and defeat.

From four visits to Dublin this season, Derry have lost three and drawn one and have had a man sent off in THREE of those encounters.

Carl Winchester's red against St Pat's and Danny Mullen's double booking against Shamrock Rovers were both hotly disputed by the Candy Stripes and while Benson's second yellow was silly and born out of frustration, the midfielder was shown his first just seven minutes after coming off the bench and after his first tackle in the match.

It's been a recurring theme for Derry this season with Lynch himself serving two separate suspensions in the opening 18 games and without context the club's disciplinary record would suggest a real issue on Foyleside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday night - the final match before the midseason break - Lynch was left perplexed at the performance of the referee who also turned down two legitimate penalty claims in the second half when Danny Mullen and then Robbie Benson were brought down in the Bohs 18 yard box.

Robbie Benson goes down inside the Bohemians six yard box as he tries to get onto the end of Adam O'Reilly's cross. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

While the man in the middle took centre stage on the night, Lynch knows his team's first half display simply wasn't good enough.

Asked what his overriding emotion was at the final whistle, Lynch responded: "To be honest it's probably anger if truth be told," he said. "We felt really, really harshly done by.

"I'm not going to make excuses. I thought in the first half, as a team, we were dreadful. We were way off it. We didn't do the things we've kind of made our DNA for the last number of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I felt we got put on the backfoot after the first minute with a penalty given against us which for me, and I've now watched it back. I dont know how the referee came to the decision he came to and as quickly as he did.

Michael Duffy tries to make something happen on the left wing for Derry in Dublin.

"We made changes at half-time and in the second half we were so much better. We played on the frontfoot and got after them. We created a couple of really good chances where we should've scored. Again, two penalty decisions which, for me, were penalties that we never got and it's how quickly the referee dismissed them. Probably angry is the word [to describe] where I'm at right now.

"I don't think there was a bad foul in the game for both teams. I don't think there was one decision which warranted the amount of cards that were given out tonight. That's the part I need to get my head around. I know emotions are high at the moment but I just don't understand how you give a penalty you give as early in the game and not give the two after. I don't comprehend that."

Lynch didn't feel it was the right time to confront the officials at the final whistle with emotions still running high but his introduction to League of Ireland football this season has been littered with controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think it's the right thing for me to do, have a word with the referee at this minute in time. There's things I have to take responsibility for in the first half that we didn't do well enough but I felt the outcome of the game, the referee played a big part in.

Derry defender Kevin Holt clears his lines against Bohemians.

It's certainly been a recurrent theme this season.

"It's a very tough pill to swallow. I totally and utterly get how difficult the referees' jobs are.

"I certainly don't want to start making them any more difficult or hammer them when they're down or anything like that but I just think tonight the referee got things wrong.

"I'm big and ugly enough when I get things wrong and there's things I probably got wrong in the first half and I put my hands up but in the second half I think the big decisions the referee got wrong."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch admitted he got his team selection wrong but he quickly reacted, making FOUR substitutions before the start of the second half. Shane Ferguson was replaced by Gavin Whyte in the first of those changes after 25 minutes with Bohs well on top.

"The one we made in the first half was because our shape wasn't working and we needed to change shape," explained the City boss. "We obviously did it very quickly. We were all over the place at the time and Bohs were putting a lot of pressure on us.

Danny Mullen had big claims for a penalty in the second half.

"They had chances and we felt we needed to change the shape. Unfortunately we needed to make a change in order to get that shape. The first half I'm not accepting for us as a team, that's not what we're about.

"I don't mind if teams are better than us but I'm not accepting teams outworking us and I felt we got badly outworked in the first half and we needed changes. I felt we got a good reaction and the boys worked extremely hard in the second half and put a bit of pride back into what we were doing but unfortunately we didn't get the result."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they reached the midway point in the season, going into the break with back-to-back defeats and dropping into sixth spot, Derry's midterm report reads 'must do better'.

"I think there's lots of really good things and lots of situations where we must do better.

"It's one of those situations where you get two wins and you're right back in it. Two defeats and you're scrambling. I didn't think we warranted the defeat last week and tonight we were very harshly done by."