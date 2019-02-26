Celtic: Brendan Rodgers looks set to leave Scottish champions

It seems Brendan Rodgers is set to leave Celtic after the club granted him permission to speak to Leicester about the vacant manager's role.

The Scottish champions have confirmed Rodgers is keen to hold talks about replacing Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium, and they have "reluctantly" allowed him to do so.

A Celtic statement read: "Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.

"Brendan has indicated to the club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."