Celtic January Transfer Window Rumours: Celtic and Scotland winger looks bound for English Championship | Josh Maja could sign for Hoops but immediately return to Sunderland on-loan | Drones spotted over Celtic's training ground at Lennoxtown claims Brendan Rodgers

The latest Celtic football news, transfer gossip and rumours.

Hull eye Hoops star

Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins is keen on a loan deal for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, as the Hoops prepare to send the 22-year-old out on loan this month.

Hibs and Sunderland are also thought to be keen but Adkins admitted the Tigers have run the rule over Morgan.

He said: “We’ve had a look at a lot of players in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Lewis is one. Young lad, dynamic winger, he’s exciting to watch. Will that happen with us, will that happen with another football club?” (The Sun)

Celtic ‘could buy Maja and loan him back’

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has admitted selling striker Josh Maja and immediately bringing him back to the club on loan could be a solution to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 20-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Scottish champions Celtic in recent days, has rejected a new contract at the Stadium of Light with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Ross said: “I had a similar situation with Lewis Morgan, who signed for Celtic in January and was loaned back to St Mirren at the time, and it was the perfect scenario for me at that juncture.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs ‘will try to get Allan this month’

Hibs will do everything in their power to secure Scott Allan’s services in this transfer window, according to reports.

The Celtic midfielder signed a pre-contract deal with the Easter Road side yesterday but Neil Lennon is keen for the 27-year-old to join now. Allan hasn’t played a first-team game for Celtic all season, and is deemed surplus to requirements by the Parkhead side. (Various)

Hoops will monitor McTominay situation

Celtic will keep tabs on Scott McTominay’s situation but will only make a move if they can free up space in their squad.

The Hoops have been linked with a loan move for the Scotland international but it’s understood more midfielders will have to exit Parkhead before a deal can be done. (Daily Record)

Rodgers: I’ve seen drones at Lennoxtown

Brendan Rodgers yesterday claimed that he has seen drones over the club’s training base at Lennoxtown, but doesn’t believe opponents have been spying on the Hoops.

Speaking about the furore surrounding Leeds boss Marco Bielsa and a reported spying mission at Derby County’s training complex, the Celtic boss said: “I’ve encountered a few things up here, like drones and stuff. There’s been a couple of drones spotted and I’ve seen a couple of guys walking their dogs. Bielsa’s an international manager and it’s not illegal. I don’t think it’s unsporting.” (The Scotsman)

This article first appeared on the website of our sister title, The Scotsman.