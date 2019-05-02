Celtic legend backs Neil Lennon to get permanent job after bringing 'pride and passion' back

FORMER Celtic skipper, Tom Boyd has backed Neil Lennon for the permanent managerial post at Parkhead, claiming the interim boss' 'passion and desire' has shone through since he took over from Brendan Rodgers.

The Hoops' treble winner will be in Ireland this weekend playing in fundraisers in Dublin and Derry but he's hoping Lennon's troops can complete a remarkable eight-in-a-row at Pittodrie on Saturday afternoon to make it a weekend to remember.

"It think we should secure the point we need from what I've seen of Aberdeen," said Boyd. "They will be very difficult to beat but I think we should just do enough to get over the line here."

And should they succeed, Boyd believes the Celtic Board should end the uncertainty over the managerial post and give Lennon the job on a permanent basis.

"Neil is obviously trying to put his own stamp on the team," he said. "It's difficult with the uncertainty of whether he will get the job or not.

"I would have no problems with Neil getting the job. He's someone who has been over the course before and is now far more experienced in the job. He made a few mistakes along the way but he did a hell of a lot right when you think he won three titles for us.

"That's something people have overlooked, the upheaval of Brendan Rodgers leaving and the shock and suddenness of it and Neil has come in and is unbeaten in all the games he's played given the difficult nature of some of those.

"So he has done an absolutely fantastic job. You can see the determination he has and that's shone through in the team with so many last minute goals. That's the desire that Neil has and the passion he has and that's spread to the players too."