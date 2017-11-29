Celtic linked with swoop for defender who was once a Rangers target

Celtic have been linked with a January swoop for former Rangers target Rashid Sumaila, according to reports.

Former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha pursued the Ghana international shortly after taking the reins at Ibrox, having worked with the defender at Al-Gharafa in Qatar.

A deal looked just about done, with Sumaila’s agent confirming that the 24-year-old was keen to link up again with his former manager.

But Rangers abruptly dropped their pursuit of Sumaila, citing ‘unexpected complications’ and the move was dead in the water.

However, reports in Ghana suggest that Celtic - on the lookout for defensive reinforcements - have had the former Mamelodi Sundowns stopper watched as well with a view to a move in January.

Sumaila is currently at Kuwaiti Premier League side Qadsia and has also had spells with Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs, where he began his career. And Celtic are expected to target a defender to bolster their options ahead of their likely involvement in the Europa League knockout stages, and for the latter half of the domestic season.