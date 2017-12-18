Celtic on verge of signing defender from Bundesliga side

RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper is expected at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training complex today to undergo a medical ahead of a move from the Bundesliga to the Scottish Premiership.

The defender, who has played just 91 minutes of league football this season, is reportedly set to join Brendan Rodgers’ side for the second half of the campaign, for a reported fee of around £900,000.

The German national, who has made one appearance for his country and played in Italy as well as his homeland, was given a tour of Celtic Park during a flying visit to Scotland last week

Rodgers has been chasing defensive reinforcements since the last transfer window, and attempted to sign South African centre back Rivaldo Coetzee until the deal broke down over concerns about an injury the player had.

Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko have all struggled with injury in recent months, with Nir Bitton and Kieran Tierney occasionally filling in at centre half. Kristoffer Ajer has also been called upon to deputise in Celtic’s backline for some matches.

German publication Sportbuzzer is reporting that Compper will undergo a medical at Celtic today ahead of putting pen to paper on a deal that would keep him at the club until 2020.

However, as outlined last week, the defender would have to sit out Celtic’s Europa League clash with Zenit St Petersburg, after he appeared for Leipzig in the Champions League against Besiktas.