Celtic reveal just how many tickets Rangers away fans will get for next Parkhead clash

Celtic will provide Rangers with fewer than 1,000 tickets for away fans at the next Old Firm match.

A statement from the club read: “Celtic Football Club has confirmed that it will issue approximately 800 tickets to visiting supporters for the fixture against Rangers at Celtic Park on September 2.

Celtic FC

“This mirrors the decision announced recently by Rangers.

“This is not a development we welcome and it is unfortunate that the initial decision came without any form of discussion. The previous arrangements worked well for both sets of supporters as well as contributing to the status of the fixture as a sporting occasion.”

The statement continued: “Following the unilateral action by Rangers, we cannot allow our own supporters to be doubly penalised, by having access to the away fixture reduced so dramatically, while not being offered the opportunity to maximise our own support at Celtic Park.”

SPFL rules state that “reasonable” provision must be made for visiting supporters, and Celtic have indicated that the club would “welcome further dicussions involving the two clubs and the SPFL”.

The Hoops have said they will “closely monitor the implications for crowd management” and confirmed that they would be “guided by the interests of our own supporters and the reputation of Scottish football.”

In May, Rangers slashed Celtic’s ticket allocation at Ibrox by more than 6,000 seats after announcing record season ticket sales. Gers fans had petitioned the Ibrox board, calling for rival fans to no longer be situated in the Broomloan Road stand.

Celtic reacted at the time by suggesting they would follow suit, saying in a statement: “An unprecedented double treble and historic season for the club has led to a phenomenal level of demand from supporters to be part of Celtic.

“We are happy to reciprocate in terms of ticket allocation, something which will give us the opportunity to meet this huge demand to visit Celtic Park.”