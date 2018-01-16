Celtic rumour mill: Armstrong sidelined | Sviatchenko set to depart?

Celtic updates: Stuart Armstrong is set for a spell on the sidelines and, according to reports, Erik Sviatchenko looks set to be on his way.

Armstrong undergoes hernia op

Celtic star Stuart Armstrong is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a shock hernia operation. Armstrong went under the knife in Germany yesterday after spending their recent winter break in Dubai. The 25-year-old, who signed a new two-year deal last August to tie him to the Hoops to 2019, has been troubled with the problem in recent weeks.

The Parkhead club felt it was best he received surgery during the January lay-off as the Premiership leaders gear up for the second half of the season. (The Scotsman)

Sviatchenko on way out of Parkhead

Erik Sviatchenko is set to depart Celtic and return to former club FC Midtjylland on loan, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Dane has found himself down the pecking order at Parkhead and is still hopeful of making his country’s 2018 World Cup squad. Sviatchenko had been linked with Southampton and FC Copenhagen but it is understood he is returning to Jutland. (The Scotsman)

• Celtic new boy Marvin Compper has said being a team player is the key to success