Celtic rumour mill: Boyata ‘was fit to play’ - Rodgers | Sutton blasts Celtic over ‘disco lights’ | McGinn ‘wanted to leave comfort zone of Scottish football’

Brendan Rodgers claimed Dedryck Boyata had been fit to play despite missing Celtic’s 2-1 defeat by AEK Athens which put them out of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

The Belgium defender had posted a video of himself receiving treatment before the game in Greece, but the Parkhead boss confirmed Boyata had been fit.

Rodgers, who was also without the suspended Kristoffer Ajer, said: “Yes, we were missing our two best centre-halves. Dedryck would have been fit to play.” (The Scotsman)

Sutton blasts Celtic over ‘disco lights’

BT Sport commentator Chris Sutton has blamed Celtic’s board and its failure to get their priorities right this summer for the Hoops’ Champions League exit.

The former Celtic striker ranted to lead commentator Rory Hamilton about work done away from the first-team squad. Referencing the installation of LED lights at Parkhead over the summer, Sutton criticised the use of funds on what he called “disco lights”, saying:

“Celtic have spent £2 million on disco lights for Champions League nights and they’re not even going to be there.” (The Scotsman)

McGinn ‘wanted to leave comfort zone of Scottish football’

Celtic target John McGinn has admitted he opted to join Aston Villa to escape the comfort zone of Scottish football. McGinn, who starred on his debut for Villa, said: “[In Scotland] you can enter a comfort zone.

“I felt as though I had already developed a reputation there and felt it was important to go and prove that I can play somewhere else. I’m ambitious, which is why I chose Villa.” (Evening Times)