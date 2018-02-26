Celtic rumour mill: Brendan Rodgers condemns ‘naughty’ Dons | Roberts' return not far off

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has criticised Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove for his “naughty” tackle on Scott Brown, and also had a pop at Shay Logan for kicking the ball at the Celtic captain while he was down injured.

Rodgers said: “It’s not a great challenge from the boy who got sent off. It was naughty. “Logan didn’t set the best example for young players when he twice tried to smash the ball at the player on the floor. Fortunately for Scott, he didn’t hurt him. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic injury boost

Patrick Roberts could return for Celtic next week with Brendan Rodgers hopeful that Stuart Armstrong and Marvin Compper aren’t far off first team action either.

Speaking to the BBC, Rodgers confirmed that Roberts had played an hour for the Under-20s on Friday, and should be back at least for the Morton cup tie.

Rodgers added: “There is still doubt around the length of time that [Leigh Griffiths] will be out, obviously he’s had a lot of time not training.” (BBC Scotland)