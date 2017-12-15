Celtic rumour mill: Brendan Rodgers eyes double swoop | Hoops fans hit out at Europa League ticket prices

Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a double swoop in January and Celtic season ticket holders are less than happy at the prices for the Zenit St Petersburg Europa League match.

Hoops close in on Compper and Musonda

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Charly Musonda on loan from Chelsea and Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig early on in the January transfer window, according to reports. It is understood he wants the deals done by the start of the month.

Musonda is likely to be allowed to go on loan, and could replace for the injured Patrick Roberts, while Compper is falling down the pecking order at Leipzig. Rodgers has been looking to strengthen his backline for some time, after a move for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee broke down at the last minute. (Scottish Sun)

Fans rage at Zenit ticket prices

Celtic fans have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media after learning the cost for season ticket holders to attend the Europa League match with Zenit St Petersburg.

Adults will have to pay £35 for the first leg encounter, with concessions having to cough up £22 and under-13s £18. Having been made to pay high prices for the club’s Champions League games, many fans were hoping the cost would come down. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration with one supporter saying: “Europa League at Champions League prices.” (The Scotsman)