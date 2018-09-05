Celtic rumour mill: Celtic and Rangers reveal Europa League squads | Mulumbu insists he can be ‘big name’ | SFA McGregor decision ‘embarrassing’

Chris Sutton has accused the SFA of “embarrassing” Scottish football after Allan McGregor got off scot-free following a kick out at Kristoffer Ajer during Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

The ex-Celtic star reckoned the game’s governing body are sending out a terrible message for children. (Daily Record)

Celtic FC

Celtic and Rangers reveal Europa League squads

Celtic and Rangers have named their squads for the Europa League with a couple of high-profile admissions. Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter have not made the Ibrox side’s 45-man list, while new signing Daniel Arzani, along with Marvin Compper and Scott Allan, have failed to make it into Celtic’s squad. (Scottish Sun)

Mulumbu insists he can be ‘big name’

A free transfer for a 31-year-old in the form of Youssouf Mulumbu didn’t exactly match up to Celtic supporters’ demand for a “big-name” signing. However, the midfielder is confident that in time he can fit that bill for the club’s faithful. (The Scotsman)