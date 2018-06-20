Celtic rumour mill: Celtic linked with swoop for Swiss ace | Fiorentina bid for ex-Hoops star | Celtic's Champions League 5,000-mile round trip

Celtic have been linked with Swiss ace Fabian Schar, currently starring at the World Cup, after reports in Italy emerged the Deportivo La Coruna defender wants to leave.

However, the 26-year-old is understood to have a £3.5 million release clause and wants to wait until after the tournament in Russia to sort out his future. Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio are also reportedly keen on the former Basel and Hoffenheim centre back. (El Desmarque)

Fiorentina bid for former Celtic man

Serie B side Bari have revealed that top flight outfit Fiorentina have made an offer for Liam Henderson - but i Galletti aren’t in a rush to sell the former Hibs and Celtic man.

At least three other clubs are understood to be keen on Henderson, who has made 17 appearances for the Stadio San Nicola side since joining in January. (Daily Record)

Hoops kick off Champions League bid with 5,000-mile round trip

Celtic will begin their most challenging quest yet for the holy grail of Champions League group stage football in the historical shadow of Mount Ararat after being handed a 5,000-mile round trip to Yerevan in the first qualifying round.

Brendan Rodgers’ squad will travel to the Armenian capital for the first leg of their tie against Alashkert on 11 July, with the return fixture taking place at Celtic Park on 18 July.