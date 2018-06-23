Celtic rumour mill: Celtic linked with West Ham defender | Stuart Armstrong set for £7m switch | McFadden: Scotland goalscorers need to rival Celtic's Griffiths

Celtic look set to lose Stuart Armstrong to Southampton after the midfielder was given permission to speak to the English Premier League club.

The Saints have matched the asking price from the Scottish champions with Armstrong set to be keen on the move. (Scotsman)

Celtic rumour mill

Celtic linked with Byram

Celtic have been linked with out-of-favour defender Sam Byram.

The West Ham player arrived from Leeds in January 2016 however has only featured five times for the Hammers in the last season.

With West Ham signing Ryan Fredericks from Fulham, a move for Byram could be on the cards for Celtic as they look to bolster their defence ahead of crucial qualifiers. (Various)

McFadden urges Scotland goalscorers to challenge Celtic star Leigh Griffiths

James McFadden says Alex McLeish needs his Scotland players to step up and rival Celtic's Leigh Griffiths in the scoring stakes.

The Scots have managed only one goal in their last five games and McLeish’s right-hand man McFadden admits that is a worry.

Scotland have not been able to call on Celtic’s Griffiths since Gordon Strachan’s last match in charge against Slovenia, at the end of their failed World Cup qualifying bid.

Scotland hope to have Griffiths involved next time out, McFadden admits it will take more than one man’s efforts to get the team back on the front foot. (The Scotsman)