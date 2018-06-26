Celtic rumour mill: Celtic star £6m target of Serie A side | Ex-Hoops striker set for manager's role | Allan jets off to Austria with Celtic squad

Celtic will face a battle to keep centre-back Dedryck Boyata with Lazio interested in signing the Belgian.

The Serie A side have been reported as willing to pay £6 million to sign the player who has one year left on his current deal, and will offer him a wage worth £1.3million per year after tax. (Daily Record)



Ex-Celtic striker set for Livingston job

Celtic rumour mill

Ex-Celtic frontman Kenny Miller looks set to become the next manager of Livingston after holding face to face talks with the club’s board.

The 38-year-old striker will continue to play as he’ll combine both roles in a bid to keep the West Lothian club in the top flight after their surprise promotion from the Championship last term. (Daily Record)

Allan jets off to Austria

Scott Allan was a member of the Celtic squad which jetted out to Austria yesterday for a pre-season training camp.

The midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at Dundee before switching to Hibernian in the January window. He is now back with parent club Celtic, although manager Brendan Rodgers has indicated he would be prepared to let the player leave. (The Scotsman)

