Celtic Rumour Mill: Celtic U.S.A. international reveals conversation with Willie Collum | Celtic sweating on fitness of Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest, Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie | Brendan Rodgers explains Celtic's January revival

Hoops sweat over key quartet

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic are facing a sweat over four key players after Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest and Mikael Lustig were all forced off with injuries in the 2-0 win at St Johnstone on Sunday and Ryan Christie suffered a knock.

The quartet could join an injury list already including Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata, Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic and Kieran Tierney, while Kristoffer Ajer will miss the visit of Hibs after his red card in Perth.

Rodgers said: “We’ll make do. We have some outstanding players who can play in those positions. We will assess it on Monday and see where we’re at.” (The Sun)

Weah reveals Collum advice

Timothy Weah revealed referee Willie Collum let him off a yellow card after he scored the clinching goal in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The 18-year-old attacker went into the crowd after converting a Callum McGregor cross in the 89th minute, but Collum handed out advice rather than a caution - as he had done with first goalscorer James Forrest.

The US international, who has scored three in five games since his arrival, said: “[Collum] said I would have given you a yellow card, but the fans didn’t fall over so next time be careful.” (Various)

Brendan Rodgers reveals key reason for Hoops January revival

Celtic have won their last four matches since their shock defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Hoops boss, Brendan Rodgers, said his players needed a rest after they lost to Steven Gerrard's team.

“[The break] was very beneficial for us after all the games we have played," said Rodgers.

"That has given us that freshness and then the young players we have brought in has given us that real impetus into the league and cup games and you can see that freshness and hunger in the team.” (The Express)