Celtic rumour mill: Champions League blow for Hoops | Rodgers on Celtic signings | Dafabet sponsor deal extended

Celtic will be without striker Moussa Dembele for their clash with AEK Athens in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

The Frenchman is still rehabbing a hamstring injury suffered against Alashkert and won’t be back in time to face the Greek champions. (Daily Record)

Celtic rumour mill

Rodgers on Celtic signings

Brendan Rodgers could offer no clarity that Celtic will have any new signings before their next Champions League tie but the Hoops boss is happy to remain patient in the transfer market.

He said: “There is some work going on behind the scenes but there is nothing to give any clarity on anyone coming in.” (The Scotsman)

Hoops extend deal with sponsor

Celtic have agreed a five-year extension to their current deal with sponsors Dafabet.

The new deal will run until the end of the 2024/25 season and follow on from the existing contract, which still has two years left to run.

The online bookmakers have sponsored the Parkhead side since the summer of 2016.

Celtic have announced that this is the biggest ever shirt sponsorship deal in Scottish football history. (The Scotsman)