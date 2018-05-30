Celtic rumour mill: Could mystery club scupper Hoops' Edouard deal? | Tierney trolls Leigh Griffiths' car with Sill Game quote

Celtic’s move for Odsonne Edouard is under threat from a mystery foreign club, according to reports.

The Hoops are keen to seal a permanent deal for the PSG youngster but an unnamed club have also approached the 20-year-old striker.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Edouard netted 11 times for Celtic last season and while Brendan Rodgers’ side has an option to buy until mid-June, other clubs are still keen on landing the Frenchman. (The Sun)

Tierney trolls Griffiths with Still Game quote

Kieran Tierney hilariously hammered Celtic team mate Leigh Griffiths for the new design of his car - with a line from Still Game. Griffiths shared a picture of his Range Rover, which had a new wrap put on the exterior of the vehicle, on Instagram.

Tierney joked with Griffiths about his decision, posting a popular quote from Still Game as a comment underneath the photograph. Much to the amusement of Celtic fans, Tierney wrote: “Huv Ye heard aww that new rapper music… av heard it n a like it.”

McLeish praises raw Scotland

Alex McLeish believes an inexperienced Scotland side gave a good account of themselves in this morning’s 2-0 defeat to Peru but were simply undone by a better team.

He partly absolved Jordan Archer of blame after the debutant keeper – one of seven new players blooded by McLeish, including Hibs pair Lewis Stevenson and Dylan McGeouch – looked suspect at both goals.

“Peru are at at better level than us, we have to be honest on that. Maybe we have to do other things to try to get some kind of result but overall the organisation of the team was good, the players concentrated.

“We do have a lot of new players tonight. A lot of players came in from the Scottish league, which is not recognised as a good league. But I was very proud of them tonight.” (The Scotsman)