Celtic rumour mill: Dembele backed to shine | Hoops goalkeeping coach linked with national role?

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has tipped Moussa Dembele to finish the way he started when it comes to this weekend’s derby meeting with Rangers at Ibrox.

A brace in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Morton followed the opening goal in the 2-0 win at Aberdeen, suggesting that Dembele – who bagged five goals in his first three derbies – is ready to wreak havoc on Rangers yet again.

Moussa Dembele

“I think he is a big-game player, Moussa,” said Rodgers. “The players need to do it at Celtic in every match but, certainly in those big games, he has always come up trumps and shown his qualities.” (The Scotsman)

Stevie Woods set to replace Jim Stewart

Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods is being lined up as Jim Stewart’s replacement with the national team, according to reports.

Stewart is set to be binned after 16 years with Scotland and Woods is set to step into the role as Alex McLeish gets his backroom staff in order. (Scottish Sun)

Fans slate Nicholas over McTominay comments

Scottish football fans have taken Charlie Nicholas to task after the pundit appeared less than enthusiastic about Scott McTominay pledging his international allegiance to Scotland rather than England.

Nicholas criticised the 21-year-old and questioned whether he had picked his paternal heritage just so he could put “international footballer” at the top of his CV. But fans hit out at the pundit, accusing him of “spouting some nonsense”, “talking out of his backside” and “saving face with his English chums on Soccer Saturday.” (The Scotsman)