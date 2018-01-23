Celtic rumour mill: Dembele ‘wants to leave’ | Crystal Palace in for Hoops defender | Scotland friendlies won't help Celtic - Brown

Celtic gossip: Moussa Dembele has indicated a desire to leave Celtic; Crystal Palace keen on Jack Hendry and Scott Brown on international friendlies.

Dembele ‘wants to leave’

Brendan Rodgers

Celtic No 2 Chris Davies has hinted that Moussa Dembele could be on his way out of Parkhead.

Davies said yesterday: “He’s our player and we’re happy for him to be here – and we know what he can do. But there is also an acceptance that maybe Moussa feels it is the right time for him to move on.

“And when a player feels that way, then, there is not an awful lot of point in stopping them – unless you really have to.” (The Scotsman)

Palace in for Jack

Crystal Palace are on the trail of Dundee defender Jack Hendry, who has been linked with Celtic in recent weeks.

The Selhurst Park side are keen on adding the £1.5 million-rated Hendry, who is also on Bournemouth’s radar, to their squad. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland friendlies won’t help Celtic, says Brown

Scott Brown concedes Scotland’s summer friendlies will benefit the new national team boss but not necessarily Celtic’s international players.

With up to seven Celtic players set to be involved in the four friendly matches, the start of Champions League qualification won’t leave much time for the players to take a break, says Brown.

He added: “Last year we got six days and came back in and went straight into the Champions League qualifiers. We will probably get a week and a half this year. The friendlies are maybe not so good for all the Celtic lads.” (The Scotsman)