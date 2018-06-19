Celtic rumour mill: Dortmund in for Dembele? | Hoops confirm trio on trial Eagle-eyed | Celtic ‘not in for Ambrose’

Celtic fans poring over images from the first day of pre-season noticed three unfamiliar faces at Lennoxtown.

A senior club employee confirmed that the trio were players on trial for the Under-19s, not the senior squad.

Celtic rumour mill

Meanwhile, Scott Brown claims UEFA are making it harder for the Hoops in Europe. The Celtic captain said: “We’ve done it in the last two years, but [UEFA] make it harder and harder. We just need to make sure that, no matter what they put in our way, we need to jump over those hurdles.” (Various)

Celtic ‘not in for Ambrose’ despite reports

Celtic are not thought to be in for Manchester City youngster Thierry Ambrose, despite reports in France suggesting the Hoops were keen on striking another deal with the Citizens.

Respected French publication L’Equipe reckoned Celtic and Anderlecht were among the clubs to have scouted Ambrose last season, when he impressed on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda.

However, with OGC Nice seemingly in pole position to land the 21-year-old Frenchman, it’s understood Brendan Rodgers isn’t looking to bring Ambrose to Parkhead. (The Sun)

Dortmund in for Dembele?

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made “several approaches” for Moussa Dembele in recent days, according to reports.

The young French striker has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs since his stellar first season at Celtic, including teams in England, France and Italy.

And now Dortmund, who last season finished fourth behind Bayern Munich, Schalke and Hoffenheim, while only beating Bayer Leverkusen into fifth place on goal difference, could look to prise Dembele away from Glasgow. (Foot Mercato)