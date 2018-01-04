Celtic rumour mill: European sides keen on Hoops pair | Teenager signs from Australian club

Celtic pair Liam Henderson and Eboue Kouassi are being monitored by sides on the continent and the Hoops have completed the signing of a young Australian winger.

European sides keen on Celtic pair

Both Liam Henderson and Eboue Kouassi could be set to make moves to the continent in the January transfer window. Henderson is wanted on a permanent deal by Swedish side Ostersunds after slipping far down the pecking order at Parkhead. Kouassi, meanwhile, will head on loan in the January window, with Werder Bremen, Genk and Standard Liege looking to secure the player on a temporary deal. (Daily Express/Scottish Sun)

Celtic sign young winger

Celtic have completed a three-year deal for young Australian winger Leo Mazis. The 17-year-old signed for the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders after impressing in a trial period. He joins from Belconnen United in Canberra’s National Premier League. (Daily Record)