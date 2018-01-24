Celtic rumour mill: Ex-Hoops defender keen on Scotland job | We'll find a replacement for Dembele - Rodgers

Celtic gossip: Ex-Hoops defender Gary Caldwell is keen on the vacant Scotland manager's job and Brendan Rodgers says he'll find a replacement for Dembele if he leaves Parkhead.

Caldwell keen on Scotland job

Gary Caldwell has contacted the SFA over the Scotland job, indicating an interest in the position.

Michael O’Neill turned down the job earlier this week while Alex McLeish yesterday said he was ready and willing to take on the role.

Caldwell hasn’t managed a team since getting the boot from Chesterfield last September but has got in touch with Stewart Regan to register his interest. (Scottish Sun)

We’ll find a replacement for Moussa

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Celtic will find a replacement for Moussa Dembele if the striker leaves Parkhead this month.

Rodgers’ right-hand man Chris Davies admitted earlier this week that the player - who was an unused sub in the 2-1 win over Partick - could leave, but Rodgers isn’t worried about a potential departure.

He said: “If Moussa goes we need to bring in another one. Simple. Players need competition and we need to be competitive.” (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

Ex-Celtic star Jackie McNamara has backed former hoops boss Neil Lennon as the ‘ideal man’ for the Scotland job.