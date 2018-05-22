Celtic rumour mill: Fee for striker revealed | Celtic signed Boerrigter over McClean | Defender on Hoops future

Celtic fee for Edouard Celtic will have until the end of this month to make a £10million offer for striker Odsonne Edouard, or risk losing the 20-year-old striker to another club.

Brendan Rodgers wants to keep the PSG loanee, who wishes to stay at Parkhead, but will need to offer a £5million downpayment with an additional £5million in clauses to land his man. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

Celtic signed Boerrigter over McClean

James McClean once read that Celtic were going to sign him from Sunderland - only to watch on as the Hoops captured Dutch winger Derk Boerrigter instead. The West Brom winger is eager to make the move to Brendan Rodgers’ side having featured against his boyhood heroes in Scott Brown’s testimonial on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Simunovic on Celtic future

Jozo Simunovic has revealed a heart-to-heart meeting with manager Brendan Rodgers has left him content to stay at Celtic and fight to regain his first team place. The Croatian defender had a frustrating end to the season, losing his spot after being sent off in the Old Firm victory at Ibrox in March. (The Scotsman)

Tierney is Man United’s back-up plan

Manchester United will move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney if they fail to land Juventus star Alex Sandro this summer. The Brazilian is top of the club’s wishlist but with the Serie A champions likely to play hard ball over the asking price, it may cause United to settle for their second choice. (Daily Star)