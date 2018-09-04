Celtic rumour mill: Filip Benkovic - I rejected Italy, Spain and Germany to join Celtic

Celtic should take the money made from the sale of Moussa Dembele and hand it to Brendan Rodgers to strengthen the team, according to former Hoops hero John Hartson.

The French striker was sold for around £20m to Lyon on Friday evening. (Evening Times)

Former EPL referee disagrees with Gerrard Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Steven Gerrard is wrong about the non-foul in the build up to Celtic’s winner on Sunday - in fact, he insists that if a foul were to be called, it should have went against Ryan Jack for jumping into Tom Rogic. (Sky Sports)

Celtic chiefs to meet emergency services after pre-match crush

Police are to meet Celtic chiefs for talks after a crush before the first Old Firm game of the season saw fans requiring treatment.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said he would meet them on Tuesday for a “thorough and comprehensive debrief of the policing and stewarding operation.”

Celtic has apologised for the incident in Janefield Street at Parkhead before Sunday’s match against Rangers as fans tried to get into the stadium before kick-off. (The Scotsman)

Filip Benkovic - I rejected Italy, Spain and Germany to join Celtic

Celtic’s £13 million loan defender Filip Benkovic has revealed how he turned down clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy to move to Glasgow.

But he accepts that parent club Leicester City could yet recall him in January. (The Scotsman)