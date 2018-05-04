Celtic rumour mill: Gers take Hoops target on trial | Celtic Park set to stage rugby final?

Rangers have taken Swedish defender Thomas Isherwood on trial, just weeks after the 6ft 4in youngster was linked with Celtic. The 20-year-old, who has represented his country at age grade from Under-15 to Under-19, currently plays with Bayern Munich’s reserve team, Bayern Munich II.

And last month it was claimed that Celtic had sent scouts to run the rule over the former Brommapojkarna player. (Various)

Celtic Park set to stage rugby final?

Celtic Park could be confirmed as the venue for next year’s PRO14 final, with tournament chiefs looking to expand the appeal of the rugby competition. The Hoops’ ground has hosted a rugby league match, back in 1909 as Australia drew 17-17 with England, but despite reports last year suggesting Glasgow Warriors could play at the stadium, is yet to stage a rugby union fixture.

There are also reports that South Africa, who had two teams in an expanded competition this year in Cheetahs and Southern Kings, could also be keen on hosting the showpiece. (Irish Independent)