Celtic rumour mill: Hoops ace set for exit? | Cetic could swoop for Liverpool defender | Crystal Palace join race for midfielder

Eboue Kouassi could be heading for the Celtic exit this summer, with the Ivorian midfielder keen to see more game time than he has since moving to Glasgow.

The former Krasnodar midfielder has made just nine appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham in fine form in the defensive midfield roles.

Celtic FC

Despite good showings against Hearts and Zenit St Petersburg, the 20-year-old didn’t feature after February and while Celtic are understood to be keen on a loan deal, Kouassi hasn’t ruled out a permanent move away. (The Sun)

Hoops eye Flanagan

Celtic will reportedly make an offer for Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of the full back, and that the Hoops could make an offer for the 25-year-old after the Reds confirmed the local boy would be leaving the club this summer. (Sunday Post)

Eagles enter race for Armstrong

Crystal Palace are understood to have joined the race for Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

The Scotland international has long been linked with a move to the English Premier League, with Southampton and Brighton both said to be keen on the former Dundee United man. But Palace are also rumoured to be weighing up a bid for the 26-year-old ahead of the new season. (Various)