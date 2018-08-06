Celtic rumour mill: Hoops and Championship side close to Hendry deal | Rodgers eyes new blood to bolster squad

Celtic youngster Regan Hendry is on the verge of agreeing a deal with English Championship side Norwich City, according to reports.

The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith Rovers, is understood to be keen to move on after failing to break into the Hoops first team squad.

Celtic rumour mill

The midfielder could seize his chance to move after a shake-up at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Rodgers eyes reinforcements

The need for reinforcements has been made plain by Brendan Rodgers.

At the weekend, the Celtic manager presented it as his duty to “push” the board for signings that will strengthen his squad. By that, the Northern Irishman didn’t mean the loan deal for Daniel Arzani. Prising John McGinn from Hibernian and, possibly, forking out for Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna was what he had in mind. (The Scotsman)

Champions League draw

Celtic have been drawn to face Malmo of Sweden or Videoton of Hungary in the Champions League play-off round, if they can defeat AEK Athens

The Hoops are no strangers to facing the Swedes at this stage, having lost to them 4-3 on aggregate in 2015. (The Scotsman)