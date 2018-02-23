Celtic rumour mill: Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers bemoans lack of belief | Patrick Roberts nearing return to first-team action

Brendan Rodgers bemoaned a lack of bravery and belief among his players as Celtic’s European campaign came to a dispiriting end in Russia against Zenit St Petersburg.

The comprehensive 3-0 victory left Rodgers lamenting his team’s approach to the match, along with some wretched defending which contributed to goals by Branislav Ivanovic, Daler Kuzyaev and Aleksandr Kokorin for Zenit.

The Celtic manager said: “Defensively, we lacked aggression, particularly in the first half. We talk about defending forward and we just didn’t defend forward well enough. We conceded poor goals from that.” (The Scotsman)

Roberts to play in development game

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts is nearing a return to first-team action and will take part in Celtic’s development league match with Partick Thistle this evening. The on-loan Manchester City wideman has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in November. And if Roberts comes through the match unscathed, he has an outside chance of making Brendan Rodgers’ matchday squad to face Aberdeen on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

De Vries blames ‘knuckle ball’ for second goal

Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries has bemoaned the ‘knuckle ball’ that beat him for Zenit St Petersburg’s second goal last night.

The Dutchman was lambasted by critics for letting Daler Kuzyaev’s shot in, but the 37-year-old said: “I don’t know if you are familiar with the term ‘knuckle ball’. There is no spin on the ball, it just moves a little bit to the right. Initially I moved to the right, then it moves left at the last moment. And with that pace on the ball, you can only hope to get a good hand to it.” (Daily Record)

Scotland: McLeish to call on Fergie

Alex McLeish will call on Sir Alex Ferguson in a bid to convince Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay that his international future lies with Scotland. McTominay, who is keeping Paul Pogba out of the United starting line-up, is eligible to play for England or Scotland. (Scottish Sun)