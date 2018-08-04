Celtic rumour mill: Hoops close to 'a new signing' | Midfielder keen to fight for his shirt | Rodgers: Kenny Miller's dual task a difficult one

Celtic are close to completing one deal and hopeful of completing another as they aim to defend their SPFL crown.

A deal for Australian ace Daniel Arzani is close, with the signing set to be rubber-stamped next week.

Celtic rumour mill

And Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful that more signings could come in to bolster his squad ahead of vital European qualifiers.

The Hoops, who have been linked with John McGinn all summer are hoping to get the deal over the line before the transfer window slams shut.

Brendan Rodgers said on the deal: “It is something they will hopefully look to conclude but at this minute John is a Hibs player and doing very well for them.” (Various)

Forrest keen to fight for his shirt

James Forrest has said he is keen to try and fight for his jersey at Celtic and relishes the competition.

“I said it a few times but for every position in this team there are two or three players who don’t get into the squad who can play in that position.”

He added: “It is not just games, it is training too where the gaffer wants everyone to be at it. There are boys wanting to play and you need to be at the top of your game. It has helped me. “The manager can change the team and he knows he can trust other boys. Everyone is fighting for the place and once they are in they want to stay.

He also spoke on his contract situation saying: “I’ve still got time here, but if the club make it clear they want to give me a new contract, I’d be delighted to do it.”

Rodgers: Kenny Miller's dual task a difficult one

Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers will confront a polar opposite of a manager in Kenny Miller when battle commences in the Premiership this afternoon.

The Scottish champions’ flag day will be a red letter day for the new Livingston player/manager, who will embark on a league campaign with the promoted club in the most testing of environments.

The 38-year-old ex-Celtic player is unlikely to have many easy days in combining a first frontline coaching role at the most modest top-flight club with a 21st senior playing season.

Rodgers has encountered all sorts in his quarter of a century in coaching that followed his injury-forced senior retirement. Miller’s career trajectory is alien to him, though.

“I was coaching for 15 years before I took a job at 35 and experienced a lot. Then you go into management,” he said.

“Kenny’s pathway is totally different, but that doesn’t make it wrong. He has a lot of playing experience and still wants to play. Now he’ll manage an on-field scenario."

He added: “You don’t see [player/managers] so much now because it’s such a difficult job and everything has evolved in management, but he feels he can do it and that’s a great feeling that he obviously had for the job. I wish him all the very best.” (The Scotsman)