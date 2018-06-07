Celtic rumour mill: Hoops confirm striker has left club | Celtic target signs new deal with Premier League side

Celtic have confirmed that forward Nadir Ciftci will leave the club at the end of June.

The Turkish hitman joined in 2015 summer from Dundee United but failed to make an impact at Parkhead.

Celtic rumour mill

He has had four loan spells since signing, the latest came at Motherwell. (The Scotsman)

Celtic target to sign new Stoke deal

Brendan Rodgers is set to be disappointed with the news that Celtic target Joe Allen is to sign a new deal at Stoke City.

The midfielder, who worked with Rodgers at Swansea City and Liverpool, had been linked with a move to Celtic park but will instead try to help the Potters try and regain their Premier League status. (Daily Record)

Scottish Cup final could move to evening KO

Next season’s Scottish Cup final could be moved to an evening kick-off time.

New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell revealed the potential move at the governing body’s AFM on Wednesday.

The SFA are close to securing and announcing a broadcast deal and Maxwell believes the traditional 3pm kick-off time can’t get in the way if there’s potential for more income. (Scottish Sun)

