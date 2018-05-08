Celtic rumour mill: Hoops could beat Euro finalists - Bonner | Naismith faces SFA sweat over tackle on Scott Brown

Former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Pat Bonner has claimed that his old club are capable of beating Euro finalists Marseille.

The French outfit squeezed into the showpiece after overcoming Red Bull Salzburg in extra time. Bonner, now a pundit, said: “If Celtic get into the Champions League next year and Brendan [Rodgers] brings in two quality players then this team can do something in Europe.

“Look at Marseille getting into the Europa League final – Celtic could beat Marseille. So you don’t have to go to England to achieve.” (The Scotsman)

Naismith faces SFA sweat

The SFA will review footage of Steven Naismith’s tackle on Scott Brown and could issue the Hearts striker with a two-game ban.

Naismith tackled Brown around the groin area and he was left writhing on the ground.

Should the SFA decide to issue Naismith a notice of complaint, the most likely scenario would be a two-game suspension for violent conduct.

No action is expected to be taken before Hearts face Hibs on Wednesday, however. Any ban incurred by Naismith would not take effect until Hearts play Kilmarnock on Sunday at Rugby Park. (Evening News)

