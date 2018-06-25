Celtic rumour mill: Hoops dealt blow in ‘keeper pursuit | Leeds and Derby chase Celtic target | Hayes set for Parkhead exit?

England Under-17 international Arthur Okonkwo has signed a new deal with Arsenal, ending any speculation about his future.

Celtic were linked with the 16-year-old goalie earlier this year, while RB Leipzig were also monitoring the towering teen’s situation.

Celtic rumour mill

But Okonkwo has agreed a scholarship deal at the Emirates and will be expected to battle it out for the No.1 spot with the Under-18s along with Daniel Barder, Karl Jakob Hein and Tom Smith. (Various)

Derby and Leeds battle Celtic for McGinn

Derby and Leeds enter McGinn race Frank Lampard has set his sights on John McGinn and will battle Celtic and Leeds for the Hibs star, according to reports.

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently working at the World Cup but is believed to be keen on signing the £3 million-rated McGinn for the Rams. Leeds, Celtic and a host of other English clubs are also keeping tabs on the Scotland international. (Daily Mail)

Hayes set for Celtic exit?

Celtic could offload Jonny Hayes this summer just 12 months after paying £1.3 million for the winger.

The 30-year-old could well return to Aberdeen after having trouble forcing his way into the first team at Parkhead before breaking his leg in December.

Hayes still has two years left on his Celtic deal so would likely command a fee, as his time in Glasgow looks to be up. (Various)