Celtic rumour mill: Hoops defender tracked by Lazio | midfielder target loan deal unlikley

Celtic gossip: Lazio on the trail of Jozo Simunovic and Hoops to miss out on midfield target

Lazio have reportedly earmarked Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic as a potential replacement for Stefan de Vrij, who looks to be on his way out of the Stadio Olimpico. De Vrij has been offered a new contract but the former Feyenoord man is yet to put pen to paper amid rumours Inter and Barcelona are keen to secure his services.

Sao Paulo centre half Rodrigo Caio is said to be Lazio’s preferred option but is interesting other clubs including Zenit St Petersburg so Simunovic could find himself installed as the Biancocelesti’s number one target. (Corriere dello Sport)

Hoops to miss out on target

Celtic look unlikely to land Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda on loan, with the midfielder set to join Bournemouth.

The Hoops had been linked with the Belgian youngster but the Stamford Bridge side appear keen for Musonda to gain experience in the English Premier League. He’ll link up with former Blues team-mates Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic if he completes a move to the Cherries. (Scottish Sun)