Celtic rumour mill: Hoops eye Dutch ace | Celtic striker to go on loan?

Celtic are understood to be in the running to sign Willem II midfielder Elmo Lieftink.

The versatile Dutchman, who is 24, prefers playing in defensive midfield but can also cover at centre back. He has made more than 30 appearances for the Tilburg-based outfit since joining from Vitesse Arnhem in June 2016.

Celtic rumour mill

The late bloomer - his first senior appearance came when he was already 22 - began his career with DVV Davo before joining Vitesse, where he mostly played in their second-string side. (Various)

Aitchison to United?

Celtic could send up-and-coming striker Jack Aitchison to Dundee United on loan to get him first team experience.

The forward made his first team bow aged just 16, becoming the club’s youngest player in the process.

And now the 18-year-old hitman could make a season-long switch to Tannadice to get more games under his belt in Scotland’s second tier. (Various)