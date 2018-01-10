Celtic rumour mill: Hoops eye Newcastle defender | Rodgers' fear transfer talk could unsettle striker

Celtic gossip: Hoops linked with out-of-favour Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba and Rodgers has fears over Dembele transfer talk

Mbemba on Hoops' radar

Moussa Dembele

Celtic have been linked with a move for Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba. The DR Congo captain has made eight appearances this season but ticks a number of boxes for Celtic with European experience under his belt and the versatility to operate at left back as well as centre half. Celtic could face competition from former side Anderlecht, with whom Mbemba won the Belgian league title and Belgian Super Cup. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers fears transfer talk is messing with Dembele’s head

Brendan Rodgers is concerned that non-stop transfer talk could be hindering Moussa Dembele’s development. Speaking in Dubai, the Celtic boss said that the French striker had been ‘linked with about 16 clubs’.

Rodgers added: “I don’t want to speak about speculation because I think it could hinder development of a player, not just Moussa. It can be very unhelpful for a young player. “If you are an experienced player, you get used to it. But if you’ve been linked with so many clubs over a period of time, big clubs, less clubs, foreign clubs, British clubs, then it surely can be unsettling.” (Daily Record)