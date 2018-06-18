Celtic rumour mill: Hoops face battle to land striker | Ciftci closes in on new deal | Serie A side bid for ex-Celtic midfielder

Serie A side Genoa have joined the race for Celtic target Abel Hernandez, according to reports in Italy.

The Uruguayan forward, who isn’t at the World Cup, emerged as a target for the Hoops earlier this year with Leeds United and Wolves also keeping tabs on the Hull City ace.

Celtic rumour mill

Galatasaray in Turkey are also monitoring the player’s situation. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Ciftci closes in on new deal

Nadir Ciftci is close to agreeing a deal to join Glenclerbirligi following his release from Celtic.

The Turkish striker was linked with Motherwell, where he had a loan spell last season, and Super Lig newcomers Erzurumspor, but looks set to join Gençler where he’ll team up with Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin, and ex-West Brom and Sunderland forward Stephane Sessegnon. (The Sun)

Fiorentina make £2 million bid for former Celtic midfielder

Five months after the Glasgow club sold him to Bari for only £115,000, Fiorentina have made a £2m bid for former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation with the Serie B club after he became the first Scot to play in Italy for 32 years.

Bari missed out on promotion to Italy’s top flight and have financial problems, so want to cash in on the former Hibs Scottish Cup-winning hero. Three Serie A clubs have expressed an interest, but Fiorentina have made the first move, with Parma and Bologna also waiting in the wings. (Scotsman)