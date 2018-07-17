Celtic rumour mill: Hoops keen on Uruguay ace - but fee could be stumbling block | Man Utd plan 2019 Tierney bid - report | Celtic to offer starlet to Hibs

Celtic have been linked with a move for £18 million-rated Uruguayan star Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who played twice at the World Cup.

The Hoops have been scouting the Brazil-based attacker along with Liverpool and Newcastle but the 24-year-old is likely to cost in excess of £10 million which could price Celtic out of a move.

Celtic rumour mill

De Arrascaeta played 59 minutes of Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Egpyt before coming on as a 63rd-minute sub against Russia. (Various)

Man Utd plan 2019 Tierney bid

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Kieran Tierney in 2019. The Old Trafford giants have long been linked with the Celtic ace, who is viewed as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

A reported transfer fee of £25 million is unlikely to put the Red Devils off should they decide to follow up their interest. (Manchester Evening News)

Celtic to offer starlet to Hibs

Celtic could offer highly rated youngster Mikey Johnston to Hibs as part of a deal to bring John McGinn to Parkhead.

McGinn has been the subject of two offers from the Hoops, with Hibs rejecting both bids, but the club are thought to be keen on doing a deal for the Scotland international. And they could offer Johnston as a makeweight, although St Mirren and Aberdeen are also thought to be keen on the winger. (Daily Record)