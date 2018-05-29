Celtic rumour mill: Hoops keeper shock target for Man United | Hibs star a potential target | Serie A switch for ex-Celt?

Craig Gordon has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United, with the Old Trafford side expected to be in the market for a back-up goalkeeper this summer.

No.2 Sergio Romero looks likely to leave United in the close season, leaving Jose Mourinho with Sam Johnstone - yet to make a first-team appearance for United - and 21-year-old ‘keeper

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Joel Castro Pereira as his only options in reserve. Gordon is understood to be a target along with Joe Hart. (The Sun)

Hoops eye McGinn and could use Allan as makeweight

Celtic have placed Hibs talisman John McGinn on a list of potential targets - and they could use the out-of-favour Scott Allan as a bargaining chip.

No bid is thought to have been made yet although talks could take place in the near future if Celtic follow up their interest.

Sunderland were linked with McGinn while the former St Mirren kid has also attracted interest from other clubs south of the Border. (The Sun)

Ex-Celt could be set for Serie A switch

Former Celtic player Liam Henderson’s willingness to broaden his horizons as a footballer has already proved highly rewarding.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the midfielder’s less-than-conventional career path could lead him to become only the fourth Scot to play for a Serie A club.

A chaotic end to a dramatic Serie B campaign for Bari has not only forced Henderson and his team-mates to revise their holiday dates, it has placed on hold a possible bid for the 22-year-old from Parma. (The Scotsman)