Celtic rumour mill: Hoops knock back interest in Dembele | Two new faces arrive at Parkhead

Celtic have knocked back Premier League interest in Moussa Dembele and two new faces arrived at Parkhead as the transfer window slammed shut.

Hoops rebuff Palace interest

Celtic knocked back an enquiry from Crystal Palace last night as the Selhurst Park side approach the club over Moussa Dembele.

No bid was made as the Hoops made it clear the French striker was not for sale. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic tie up Hendry and Bains deals

Celtic finalised deals for Dundee duo Jack Hendry and Scott Bain last night. Hendry joins on a four-and-a-half year deal while Bain has signed a loan deal until the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

International - Scotland manager search 'will take as long as it has to'

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan will tell the governing body’s board today that the hunt for the next Scotland manager will take as long as it takes.

The process of working through potential candidates will likely last weeks, rather than days. (The Herald)