Celtic rumour mill: Hoops linked with move for 'keeper | We beat 24 clubs to land attacker - Rodgers

Celtic have been linked with a move for Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson and boss Brendan Rodgers claims the Hoops saw off the interest of 24 other clubs to land attacker Charly Musonda.

Celtic linked with Carson after Gordon blow

Celtic have been linked with a move for Motherwell ‘keeper Trevor Carson following the news that Craig Gordon faces 12 weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Brendan Rodgers is actively looking for back-up to Dorus de Vries and the Fir Park goalie is one name that has been mentioned as a possibility. However, it is understood that the two clubs differ in their valuation of the No. 1 and so any deal looks unlikely at the moment. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic ‘beat 24 clubs’ to Musonda

Brendan Rodgers claims Celtic beat 24 clubs to the signing of Charly Musonda.

The 21-year-old Chelsea attacker arrived in Glasgow on Monday morning to sign an 18-month loan deal with the Parkhead club following a medical.

“I think there was something up to 24 clubs interested in taking Charly so for him to want to come to here and Chelsea very happily to want him to come is a great coup for us as a football club,” said Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

